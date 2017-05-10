Huge increase in childhood accidents due to cotton-swabs

Huge increase in childhood accidents due to cotton-swabsby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.10
Children should be cautioned about the dangers of using cotton-swabs. In the U.S., thousands of children end up in the hospital due to the inappropriate use of this product. At least, that is what emerged in a vast American study published recently in the Journal of Pediatrics. According to which, during the period 1990 – 2010, these swabs used to clean ears – often end up dangerously stuck in aural canals, because of not having been used only on the outer ear, as intended, to clean ear wax. At least, this is what happened to as many as 260,000 minors during the study period examined. The most common accidents reported: a sensation of having a foreign object stuck in one’s ear, bleeding, and severe pain to the point of a perforated eardrum.
