How to train kids to be aware internet fraud

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.06

The French solution to internet fraud is to train kids to have a critical sense, perfectly communicated with the acronym: EMI. (education about media and information). The initiative aims to create students who are aware of the possibility that the information being presented to them could be misleading. In other words, these students learn not to fall into the trap of the Web. Far from being an isolated initiative of a teacher or two, this approach has become an integral part of the official scholastic program, and has become a subject taught in a structured manner, like all others. It even has its own dedicated website. This issue represents a major challenge, not only because of the vast array of questions that the digital world presents, but also for the its interdisciplinary nature. For this reason, ad hoc training programs are in the works for teachers.