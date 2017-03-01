How to recognize potential criminals in your classroom

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.01

Students who are excessively tired and sleepy could become criminals when they are older. At least this is what a study undertaken by the University of Pennsylvania concluded. After having examined 30 years of personal stories among a sample of adolescent males. The data indicated that those who were constantly yawning had a 4.5 higher chance of committing robberies or homicides as adults, compared with the normal population. The reason? According to the researchers, poor sleep habits, with all of the related consequences on mood (stress, attentional challenges, irritability) can be associated, for the large part, with difficult family and social backgrounds, dominated by numerous problems that contribute to extremely irregular hours. That over the long-term, can contribute to cerebral dysfunction.