How to realize that your child is a cyberbully

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.07

There are some signs that allow parents to realize that their child is a bully or a cyberbully. In order to help them, the President of the Italian National Observatory on Adolescence gives ten recommendations, indicating the alarm bells not to ignore and the measures to be taken. Among them the fact that they must never justify their kid’s aggressive and violent behavior. The Decalogue was widespread on the occasion of the Safer Internet Day 2017, celebrated today in more 120 countries worldwide, including all 28 countries of the European Union. Organised by the Insafe network (coordinated by European Schoolnet, a network of 30 European Ministries of Education) and INHOPE (the International Association of Internet Hotlines), the profile of Safer Internet Day has grown significantly over the years. The theme for the 2017 celebration is “Be the change: Unite for a better internet”, highlighting the fact that we all have a role to play and that, by uniting and working together, we can achieve a safer and better internet for all.