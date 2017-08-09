How to provide relief to sufferers of obsessive compulsive disorder

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.09

Just watching other people wash their hands provides relief to sufferers of obsessive compulsive disorder and might be enough to reduce the urge to perform the action in real life. The findings, led by Cambridge University scientists, could lead to video-based apps designed solely for sufferers. If proven in further trials, the technique could help to combat other strange OCD impulses, such as repeatedly pulling hair. Researchers studied 10 patients who wash their hands compulsively because of their disgust when touching things. Each of the participants were shown various items that would trigger their OCD symptoms. They ranged from a bag of vomit, blood-soaked bandages or faeces on toilet paper. However, all were fake. While wearing latex gloves, volunteers or one of the researchers were asked to touch an object for 15 seconds. All felt disgusted when watching a researcher touch one – but were relieved just by watching them wash their hands. The findings, published in the journal Neurocase, remained true even when the participant had been the one to touch the object.