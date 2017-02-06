How to make your home 100% accessible

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.06

As it should be a home 100% accessible for people with mobility challenges? To get a concrete idea, in Spain Fundación ONCE created a house of 100 square meters, which will be exhibited in several Spanish cities with the aim of showing visitors that the elimination of architectural barriers and design for all are two possible realities, offering technical and technological solutions to the problems of those who have a disability. The exhibition is targeted particularly at construction professionals, but also industrial design schools, public administrations, associations of persons with disabilities. Equipped with living room, kitchen, dining room, bedroom, bathroom and entrance hallway, the house was designed according to the criteria of comfort, adapting to the needs of its people, the ease of use, security, sustainability and, of course, aesthetics.