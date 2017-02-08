How to find a mate without hiding your disability

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.08

Glimmer is the first dating app that does not hide the disability of its users. Among the current, popular apps, of which Tinder is a prime example, it is virtually impossible to include a disability as part of the info listed on your profile. From the format for images, where a full-body shot or one big enough to show a wheelchair is not provided, to the space for communicating in an honest, forthright manner any type of disability you might have. For this reason, founder of the new app, Geoffrey Anderson, who was inspired by his brother with cognitive problems, decided to re-think the scenario of virtual dating using the, old-fashioned, real-world as starting point, where it is impossible to decide if you want to go out with someone, without seeing who that person truly is. Which is why it has become important and necessary, in the digital dating community, to communicate in a trasnparent manner, your “real” self, handicap included.