How to deal with panic attacks

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.20

It is estimated that 3.5% of the world population suffers from panic attacks. It is the most common anxiety disorder that suddenly strikes thorough important physical symptoms: the heart starts to beat faster, you have the feeling of not being able to breathe, to suffocate; you feel strange, almost not yourself, the limbs are numb and you may feel chest pain; the anguish and fear grow becoming real terror: fear of dying, going crazy or never returning to normality. In Italy almost 10 million citizens suffer from this disease. Women are those most at risk but no one is immune, not even teenagers. In a 30-40% of the cases panic attacks disappear spontaneously. In another 30% we have the remission thanks to a specific treatment, but there may be relapses. For another 30% a more prolonged therapy is needed.