How to avoid dangerous nut allergies for your children

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.06

To avoid the dangerous nut allergy, kids should be introduced to nuts from their first months of life. Because that is the age when the immune system gets used to this food. At least, this is the declaration made by the authoritative National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease who just published guidelines on the prevention of this, one of the riskiest allergies in the USA. After reviewing the most recent studies, they have come up with two main suggestions:

1) young babies at low to moderate risk of developing this serious intollerance, can start eating food made of peanuts, from 6 months of age, after breastfeeding has ended.

2) young babies at high risk who have some form of eczema and allergy to eggs, can start eating food made of peanuts from 4 to 6 months of age, always after breastfeeding has ceased.

All advice is based on mandatory consultation with a medical specialist