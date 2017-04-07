How Susanna became the first woman Mayor in the US

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.07

Exactly 130 years ago the first female mayor of the US was elected. We’re talking about Susanna Madora Salter, who became first citizen of the town of Argonia, in Kansas, in April, 4, 1887, just weeks after Kansas women had gained the right to vote in city elections. Nominated on the Prohibition Party ticket by several Argonia men as a joke, the 27 year-old Salter, who knew more of politics than her detractors since she was the daughter of the town’s first mayor and the daughter in law of Melville J. Salter, former Kansas lieutenant governor, surprised the group and received two-thirds of the votes.