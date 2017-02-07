How people of ethnic minority Roma live in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.07

Camps of Roma people in Italy are found primarily in the north-west and central regions of the country. More than 72%, are concentrated in these 5 regions: Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Piedmonte and Toscany, totaling 29,435 individuals. Though the term Roma is used throughout the European Union, this ethnic minority is actually comprised of diverse groups, some of which are the Sinti and Caminanti (in addition to the Roma). All three of these groups in Rome total 6,559. The population in Naples is 2,590, and in Turin, 2,279. A common denominator for their living conditions, regardless of the geographical distribution, is the precarious nature of the actual living conditions: 25.9% have no running water; 31.3% are without toilets; 48.3% without plumbing; 28.5% without electricity; and 33.5% without waste collection. In addition, the camps are not connected to the public transportation system (44.4%), public infrastructure (81.8%) and many do not have asphalted streets (28%). These data were released at a special convention on the topic, organized by: Italy’s national institute of statistics (Istat), an important public-private anti-racism entity (Unar) and the country’s national association of municipalities (Anci). Also at this event, the first ever, national census survey was presented on the population of authorized and unauthorized camps throughout Italy.