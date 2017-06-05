How parents hurt themselves during everyday childcare

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.05

Whisking a distressed child up into their arms, or bending over to lift a crying baby from a cot. They are some of the most natural things for a parent to do. But new research shows that it’s a dangerous activity, with more than 80,000 Britons a year injuring backs, knees and other joints by incorrectly lifting or carrying youngsters. Nearly a third reported hurting themselves during everyday childcare, with nearly a quarter incapacitated by their pain and one in five requiring hospitalisation. More than a quarter hurt themselves while playing with children, and a fifth suffered injury helping a child out of a car seat, lifting them out of a high chair or carrying a toddler on their shoulders. The most common problems, resulting in back and knee strain or more serious conditions such as slipped spinal discs, were caused by lifting children from the floor, lifting babies from cots and balancing them on hips. This is why private insurance providers Bupa produced a downloadable illustrated guide to show parents the safest ways to do it, and the lifts to avoid. When picking up a child from the floor, a high chair or buggy, adults are instructed to bend at the knees rather than from the waist, and children should be carried across the chest rather than balanced on the hip to avoid strain.