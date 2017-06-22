How much the European Union spends on survivors’ benefits

by Editorial Staff - 2017.06.22

Nearly €220 billion were spent in the European Union (EU) on survivors’ benefits in 2014. This represented almost 6% of the total spent on social benefits, a rate almost equivalent with that spent for unemployment (5%) and disability (7%). Survivors’ benefits include income maintenance and support in connection with the death of a family member, such as survivors’ pensions. According to data published by Eurostat the share of benefits spent on survivor benefits varied significantly between Member States. It accounted for more than 9% of total social benefits in Poland (10.2%), Greece (10%), Spain (9.9%), Croatia (9.8%) and Italy (9.3%), but for less than 2% in the United Kingdom and Estonia (both 0.4%), Sweden (1.3%) and Latvia (1.4%). Differences in the age structure of the population may partly influence these shares. An expenditure above 1000 euros per inhabitant was registered in Luxembourg (with €1608) as well as in Denmark (€1039). They were followed by Italy (€716), Austria (€701) Belgium (€698) and Germany (€679). At the opposite end of the scale, expenditure stood below 60 euros per inhabitant in Bulgaria (€58), Lithuania (€54), Romania (€51), United Kingdom (€34), Latvia (€23) and Estonia (€9). On average in the EU, the expenditure on survivors’ benefits amounted to €431 per inhabitant.