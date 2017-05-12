How much the EU spends on family/child benefits

How much the EU spends on family/child benefitsby Editorial Staff - 2017.05.12
Over €330 billion were spent in 2014 in the European Union (EU) on family/child benefits. This represents 8.6% of total social benefits, ranking the function “Family and children” on the third position after “Old age and survivors” (45.9%) and “Sickness, healthcare and disability” (36.5%). The relative significance of benefits for the family and children varied between Member States. It accounted for about 12% or more of total social benefits in Luxembourg (15.6%), Ireland (13.1%) and Hungary (11.9%), but for less than 5% in the Netherlands (3.1%), Greece (4.4%) and Portugal (4.6%). Differences in the fertility rate and the relative size of the youth population may partly influence these shares. This information is published by Eurostat -the statistical office of the EU, on the occasion of the International Day of Families held on 15 May.
