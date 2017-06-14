How many women are travelling from Northern Ireland to England for an abortion?by Editorial Staff - 2017.06.14
More than 700 women travelled from Northern Ireland to England for an abortion in 2016, obliged to travel because the procedure remains illegal in most circumstances in the region. Terminations are illegal in Northern Ireland unless a woman’s life is in danger or there is a serious risk to her physical or mental health. Northern Ireland has the harshest criminal penalty for abortion of any country in Europe – up to life imprisonment for both the woman having the procedure and anyone assisting her. The news figures released by the Department of Health will attract renewed attention to Northern Ireland’s restrictive abortion legislation as Theresa May holds talks with the leader of the Democratic Unionist party, Arlene Foster, about a deal to allow the Conservatives to govern the UK.
