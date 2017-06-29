How many upper secondary school pupils graduates in the EU

Related:

More university slots open for aspiring phyicians In Italy, the chances are improving for aspiring students of medicine to gain entry into Medical School. For the 2017/2018 academic year, in fact, the available slots are 9,100 compared to 8,817 in 2016/2017. Same is true for schools of Dentistry and Veterinary medicine. Where the slots for the first Read More.

Young Japanese say “No” to workaholic culture A cultural revolution is taking place in Japan: the young people are sick and tired of the work, work, work, mentality. At least that is what the results of a joint project between the Japan Productivity Center and the Junior Executive Council of Japan have revealed. Highlighted was the 30% Read More.

Advice for Europe’s state exam from a high school honor’s student Carlota Monedero just passed the state exam that takes place at the end of high school, with honors. And she has already decided what she wants to do with her life: pursue a career in scientific research so she can help people like herself. This young, 18-year old Spanish woman Read More.

A boom in male plastic surgery between Millennial men Cosmetic surgery for men has skyrocketed 325 percent since 1997. Data were released in a new report by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The study found that among men who said they were willing to go under the knife, millennials accounted for 92 percent of those Read More.

More and more Italians and immigrants leaving Italy Young Italians and immigrants living in Italy are leaving in greater numbers. The first wave of those leaving the country between 2008 - 2015, surpassed half a million people. Germany, UK, and France are the top countries being chosen by young Italians for studying and/or working abroad. But in addition Read More.