How many upper secondary school pupils graduates in the EU

How many upper secondary school pupils graduates in the EUby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.29
Almost five million upper secondary school pupils in the EU received their education diplomas in 2015. Slightly more than half (51%) graduated from vocational programmes, and 49% – from general education programmes. While more boys graduated from vocational programmes (55% of vocational education graduates), girls accounted for 56% of general secondary education graduates. According to Eurostat, vocational education largely prevails in Austria, where only 19% of secondary school graduates completed a general education programme, in Croatia (28%) and the Czech Republic (29%). With 87%, Cyprus has the largest share of graduates in the general orientation programmes. It is followed by Lithuania (84%) and Malta (82%).
More university slots open for aspiring phyicians
In Italy, the chances are improving for aspiring students of medicine to gain entry into Medical School. For the 2017/2018 academic year, in fact, the available slots are 9,100 compared to 8,817 in 2016/2017. Same is true for schools of Dentistry and Veterinary medicine. Where the slots for the first Read More.
Young Japanese say “No” to workaholic culture
A cultural revolution is taking place in Japan: the young people are sick and tired of the work, work, work, mentality. At least that is what the results of a joint project between the Japan Productivity Center and the Junior Executive Council of Japan have revealed. Highlighted was the 30% Read More.
Advice for Europe’s state exam from a high school honor’s student
Carlota Monedero just passed the state exam that takes place at the end of high school, with honors. And she has already decided what she wants to do with her life: pursue a career in scientific research so she can help people like herself. This young, 18-year old Spanish woman Read More.
A boom in male plastic surgery between Millennial men
Cosmetic surgery for men has skyrocketed 325 percent since 1997. Data were released in a new report by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The study found that among men who said they were willing to go under the knife, millennials accounted for 92 percent of those Read More.
More and more Italians and immigrants leaving Italy
Young Italians and immigrants living in Italy are leaving in greater numbers. The first wave of those leaving the country between 2008 - 2015, surpassed half a million people. Germany, UK, and France are the top countries being chosen by young Italians for studying and/or working abroad. But in addition Read More.
Italy’s astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, shares #NoPanic rules with high-school seniors
Samantha Cristoforetti, Italy’s first female astronaut, sends her good luck wishes to high-school seniors taking the state maturity exam. Italy’s Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) included her advice in its anti-panic campaign. Cristoforetti’s three words of advice for nervous students preparing for the exam: motivation, serenity and awareness. Read More.