How many unaccompanied minors have arrived in Italy by boat in 2017

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.15
How many unaccompanied minors have arrived in Italy by boat in 2017
The increase in the number of unaccompanied minor children who arrive in Italy in boats, is striking. From the beginning of this year, already more than 5,500 have arrived: +20% compared to the same period in 2016. The majority of these little immigrants arriving in Italy in the first months of 2017, are originally from Guinea (579 minors), Gambia (565) and from Bangladesh (489). And, among them, there is a notable increase in females: 7.1% of the total under-18 recorded. These data were diffused by the ISMU Foundation, that also highlighted a fact that was brought to the fore by the Ministry of the Interior: many of these young immigrants abandon the national welcome centers that host them and then they disappear and become irreparable.

