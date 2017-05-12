How many teen mothers are there worldwide?by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.12
It is estimated that, worldwide, about 16 million teenagers get pregnant yearly. In Italy, teen mothers represent 1.77% of the population. As far as teen pregnancy is concerned, the Italian region with the highest percentage is Sicily, with 1.2%. On the other hand, the one with the lowest rate is Lombardy with just 0.3%. While in Campania and Puglia it stands at 0.8%, in Calabria and Sardinia at 0.5%. The figures were disseminated by the Erickson Study Center in the framework of the 2nd International Conference #Supereroifragili (Super fragile heroes), which took place in Rimini on May 5 and 6. An appointment that was also an opportunity to highlight how these young face great difficulty in distinguishing themselves from the baby and in being aware that he/she is their child and not, for example, a brother or a sister.
