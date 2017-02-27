How many rare diseases are officially recognized as such in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.27

There are more than 6,000 rare diseases, 80% of which are of genetic origin. In Italy, only 583 rare diseases are officially recognized as such. These figures were released on the eve of 28 February 2017 that marks the tenth international Rare Disease Day coordinated by EURORDIS. For this occasion the Valencia Infertility Institute (IVI) has decided to focus on the pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD or PIGD) in assisted reproduction. The patients require the pre-implantation genetic testing especially if their child or another family member is affected by a rare disease, because they want to prevent that the unborn child will inherit the disease and also to stop the outbreak in the future generations.