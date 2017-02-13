How many people with epilepsy are there in the world

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.13

Today is the International Epilepsy Day. This is a disease that affects from 5 to 10 people out of 1,000 worldwide and mainly children, adolescents and people over 65. In Italy, it affects about 500,000 citizens and there are 25,000 new cases every year. While the celebrations of this day vary from region to region, with cultural, geographical and climatic circumstances all impacting on activities, the common thread is the desire to highlight epilepsy and to bring attention to the need for better awareness and understanding, appropriate legislation, improved diagnosis and treatment services, and increased research in order to better the lives of all those affected by epilepsy.