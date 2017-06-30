How many people with disabilities are employed in the U.S.by Editorial Staff - 2017.06.30
The U.S. Department of Labor said that 17.9% of Americans with disabilities were employed in 2016. That represents a 0.4% increase over the previous year and comes as the general population saw a boost of just 0.3% during the same period, according to the report. Nonetheless, the Labor Department noted that the unemployment rate for people with disabilities at 10.5% for the year was “about twice that of those with no disability.” The data comes from a monthly U.S. government survey of 60,000 households looking at employment trends and includes questions about individuals with disabilities who are age 16 or older and who do not live in institutions. People with disabilities were more likely than others to be working part-time and to be self-employed, the Labor Department said. About 8 in 10 people with disabilities were considered to be out of the labor force because they did not have jobs and were not seeking work, the report found. By comparison about 30% of people in the general population were in this category.
