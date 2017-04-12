How many people in a vegetative state are there in Italy?

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.12

In Italy, 250,000 people each year end up in a coma, due to a car accident, work accident, or illness/intoxication-related situation. In 1 out of 3, the victim has less than 15 years of age. Fortunately, 1/3 of these cases comes out of the coma without any serious damage. However, many end up in a vegetative state that persists longer than 3 months (more than 1 month for 3% of children in a vegetative state). Of those who survive, ¼ report serious disabilities. Currently, in Italy, there are 700 children in a vegetative state. These data were published on the occasion of the 17th National Congress of the SIRN (Italian Society of Neurological Rehabilitation), during which Acquired Severe Brain Injuries were also discussed: a variety of acute cerebral lesions, characterized by an evolution of the individual’s clinical state from a coma (usually with a duration of at least 24 hours), and with the simultaneous presence of motor, sensorial, and cognitive/behavioral impairment.