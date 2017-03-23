How many people have TB disease worldwide

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.23

Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide. In 2015, 10.4 million people fell ill with TB and 1.8 million died from the disease. TB is a leading killer of HIV-positive people: in 2015, 35% of HIV deaths were due to TB. In the same year, an estimated 1 million children became ill with TB and 170 000 children died of TB (excluding children with HIV). The majority of all TB deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (over 95%). Anyway, no country is completely protected from it. For example, in Italy, the number of people that fall ill with TB is increasing and in 2015 overcame 3.700. The data were widespread by the World Health Organization (WHO) in view of the World TB Day to be celebrated tomorrow, March 24, worldwide. For this occasion, the WHO has also prepared an Ethics Guidance for the implementation of the end TB strategy.