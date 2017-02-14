How many people have TB disease in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.14

In Italy, in 2015, about 3.769 people fell ill with Tuberculosis (TB). This number increased if compared to 2014 when they were 3,680 and to 2013 when they were 3,153 (+ 20%). After a five-year period (2009-2013) of a significant reduction, in fact, the number of cases began to rise again. To be noted that 60% of the cases concerns foreign citizens. The positive aspect of the matter is that, in this country as in the rest of Europe, child mortality because of this disease is quite low: 2%, which comes to 8% in children coinfected with TB/human immunodeficiency (HIV ). The little ones have an increased susceptibility to this infection because their immune system has not completed its maturation process yet. The risk of contracting the disease through contact with infected people is 43% in infants under 12 months, 24% in children between 1 and 5 years and 15% in adolescents.