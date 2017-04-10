How many people have died from smoking in the world?

by Editorial Staff - 2017.04.10

One in 10 deaths around the world is caused by smoking, according to a major new study published by The Lancet medical journal. The tobacco epidemic is far from over and the threat to lives is spreading across the globe: there were nearly one billion smokers in 2015, in spite of tobacco control policies having been adopted by many countries. Between 1990 and 2015, smoking prevalence dropped from 35% to 25% among men and 8% to 5% among women, but the number of smokers is expected to rise as the world’s population expands. Smoking is the second biggest risk factor for early death and disability after high blood pressure. The researchers found there were 6.4m deaths attributed to smoking in 2015, of which half were in just four populous countries – China, India, USA, and Russia.