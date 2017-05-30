How many people die from lung cancer each year in Europe

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.30

Out of the 4.9 million deaths reported in the European Union (EU) in 2014, a quarter (1.3 million) was due to cancer. 272 000 of those deaths were caused by lung cancer, including cancer of trachea and bronchus. In other words, lung cancer was the main type of fatal cancer in the EU, accounting for 21% of all cancer-related deaths. Men (185 000 deaths due to lung cancer) were more affected than women (87 000). Across the EU Member States, the share of lung cancer among all fatal cancers was the highest in Hungary (27%), followed by Belgium, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands and Poland (all 24%). At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest shares were recorded in Portugal (15%), Latvia, Slovakia and Sweden (all 16%) as well as in Lithuania (17%). This information was published by Eurostat on the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day (31 May). Tobacco consumption is one of the largest avoidable health risks in the EU. Many forms of cancer and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases are linked to tobacco use.