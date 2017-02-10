How many people are diagnosed with diabetes worldwide

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.02.10

Over 400 million adults have diabetes worldwide. It is estimated that by 2040 this will rise to 642 million. In Italy, diabetes affects about 3 million citizens and almost half of them decide to abandon treatment. 300,000 individuals are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and 18,000 of them are children and adolescents. These are some of the topics under discussion at the 2nd AME Diabetes Update, organized by the Italian Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AME) and held today and tomorrow in Bologna.