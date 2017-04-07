How many people are affected by multiple sclerosis worldwide

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.07

Multiple sclerosis affects more than 2.5 million people worldwide. 600,000 of them live in Europe. In Italy, multiple sclerosis affects more or less 180 per 100 thousand inhabitants, for a total of over 108,000 cases. The first symptoms of the disease mainly occur in in the age range of 20 to 40. Among these young adults, after cranio-spinal trauma from road accidents, multiple sclerosis is the most common disabling neurological disease. These are some of the data released on the occasion of the Congress 2017 of the Italian Society of Neurological Rehabilitation (SIRN), being held in Pisa until tomorrow, April 8.

