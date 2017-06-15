How many older people experience abuse worldwide

How many older people experience abuse worldwideby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.15
Around 1 in 6 older people experience some form of abuse worldwide. A new study, supported by WHO and published in the Lancet Global Health, has found that almost 16% of people aged 60 years and older were subjected to either psychological abuse (11.6%), financial abuse (6.8%), neglect (4.2%), physical abuse (2.6%) or sexual abuse (0.9%). The research draws on the best available evidence from 52 studies in 28 countries from different regions, including 12 low- and middle-income countries. The figures, widespread on the occasion of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, 15 June, are higher than previously estimated and predicted to rise as populations age. By 2050 the global population of people aged 60 years and older will more than double, from 900 million in 2015 to about 2 billion. If the proportion of elder abuse victims remains constant, the number of people affected will increase rapidly due to population ageing, growing to 320 million victims by 2050.
Old people’s homes in Lombardy install surveillance cameras
In Lombardy, video surveillance cameras will be installed in old people’s homes and residences for disabled individuals. The regional government passed a law consenting the use of such measures, with a vote of 39 YES against 24 (abstentions) and only 1 NO vote. This is the first case in Italy Read More.
Record numbers of care home residents deprived of liberty in England
Record numbers of England care home residents are being deprived of their liberty by being put in straps, locked in or given behaviour-controlling drugs, fuelling fears that some are being mistreated. In 2015-16, care homes in England asked local councils to approve 195,840 applications to deprive a resident of their Read More.
Italian elderly people are safer thanks to the Carabinieri
The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, obtained great results in the protection of the elderly. Between 2014 and 2016, 6,187 inspections were carried out in the social and health facilities for older people of the country. In about 29% of the cases (1,877) some kind of non-compliance was detected, Read More.
Elder abuse leads to 2,500 homicides every year in Europe
During the last few years, the taboo topic of elder abuse has started to gain visibility across Europe, and its dramatic consequences for individuals, families and the broader society are being increasingly acknowledged. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that the abuse of older people leads to an estimated 2,500 Read More.
How to help the elderly avoid scams
In Italy, there is a worrying increase in fraud targeting the elderly. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of the Interior, the number of victims of crime aged over 65 rose from 302,660 in 2012 to 328,673 in 2013 (an increase of 8.6%). There was a further rise Read More.
Patients left thirsty in London’s care homes
Scandal in London’s care homes, where many patients are left thirsty. Experts of the University of Oxoford report it in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, according to which 12% of 21,000 residents hospitalized in 38 London’s care homes between 2011 and 2013 were found in severe conditions Read More.