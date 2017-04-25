How many migrant children drowned in the Mediterranean in 2017

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.25

From the beginning of 2017, over 150 children and adolescents drowned in an attempt to reach Italy from North Africa. This is certainly an underestimate figure if one considers that the vast majority of foreign minors facing the crossing of the Mediterranean Sea are unaccompanied and consequently their deaths are not reported, according to UNICEF. It is estimated that almost 37 thousand refugees and immigrants (13% of whom are minors) have reached Italy by sea in the first months of the current year: 42% more than the same period of 2016. An increase that does not seem to stop. Just think that during the Easter weekend, more than 8,300 people have been saved in the waters between Libya and the Italian Peninsula. And the number of deaths increased too: 8 immigrants drowned during the above-mentioned weekend. In the current year, on average, one victim is recorded every 33 migrants who face the voyage.