How many mental health facilities are there in Italy?by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.08
In Italy, the network of services addressed to people with psychic disabilities is composed of 3,791 facilities. Including Centers of Mental Health, Daycare Centers and Residential Facilities, they are 1,114 territorial services, 1,839 residential services and 838 semi-residential services. For a total of 5,330 beds in these healthcare facilities, 76.1% public and 23.9% private. It should be noted that more than half of the Italian Regions (12 out of 21) do not have beds in private facilities but only in the public ones. Finally, at national level, the total number of employees of the mental health services amounts to 29,260. These are some of the figures reported in a publication by the Italian Society of Psychiatric Epidemiology (SIEP), which can be downloaded for free.
Luxury brands helping people with Down’s syndrome find a job
Bulgari, Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton are just some of the brands that will help Italian people with Down’s syndrome find a job. All this thanks to the collaboration between the LVMH Group, the multinational luxury goods conglomerate, the Italian Association of People with Down’s Syndrome (AIPD) and the Association Read More.
Rome art exhibit in June will feature young artists with autism
If you are in Rome this summer, don’t miss a beautiful art exhibit in June featuring a group of young artists with autism. Arriving in Rome after the first stop of this travelling show, L’arte risveglia l’anima (Art Awakens the Soul) in Florence, where it was enormously successful, it will Read More.
Brain patterns at 6 months predict autism in high-risk infants
Long before an official diagnosis, a single brain scan at 6 months of age may be able to predict with near perfect accuracy which babies will develop autism. By using a technique known as machine learning to look at brain patterns in infants, researchers say they were able to successfully Read More.
A brilliant comic with Asperger’s Syndrome
Connor McGrath is one of few comics in the world with Asperger’s Syndrome. For this U.S. native, originating from Deering Center, Portland, the pathology never kept him from pursuing a career in theatre, his true passion. Although, it wasn’t always easy: at school, he often found himself in embarrassing situations, seeing has Read More.
Lead may be one of the causes of autism
Lead may be one of the causes of autism, according to a research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, recently published on Nature Communications. It emerged that exposure to toxic metals during late pregnancy and the first few months after birth can be linked with Read More.
Specialisterne will help also Italian people with autism find a job
The Danish non profit organization Specialisterne, international leader in the employment of autistic people, opens also in Italy. Precisely in Milan, where, from June to September 2017, it is organizing a professional training course for 14 people on the spectrum in order to integrate them into the IT field, where Read More.