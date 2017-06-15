How many Italians resort to private healthcare

Related:

Italy’s Veneto region says “no” to obligatory vaccines Veneto has declared war on the new Italian law that requires obligatory vaccines. The Regional Board has already sent legal representatives of the region to contest the same law that it had introduced. “We are not against vaccines, nor do we want to challenge their scientific validity, but we are Read More.

How many deaths could have been avoided in the EU? In the European Union (EU), almost 1.7 million persons aged less than 75 died in 2014. Of those, more than 560 000 (or 33.3% of total deaths) could be considered as untimely. In other words, 1 death out of 3 in the EU could have been avoided in the light Read More.

She might have been the most beautiful mother in the world The suicide of Marilyn Monroe could hide, among many of its possible motivations, endometriosis. Few know, in fact, that she was one of the first cases of a celebrity with a certified diagnosis of this pathology, caused by the endometrium growing outside of the uterus. Or, that it was precisely Read More.

Vaccination is obligatory also for unaccompanied foreign minors "Obligatory vaccination also applies to unaccompanied foreign minors", according a recent circular letter from the Italian Ministry of Health, which set the first operational guidelines for the implementation of the new legislation on vaccines. The document continues: "that is, minors who do not have Italian or EU citizenship who live Read More.

A trendy mask to protect against smog A trendy mask to protect yourself from pollution and, at the same time, be fashionable. A patent by the brand Cambridge Mask, that named so its item too, that wants to substitute traditional white masks with a coloured one, made with a special technique and fiber. It is made from Read More.