How many Italians have Hepatitis E

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.05

In Italy, nearly 1 person in 10 has been infected with Hepatitis E. It is a serious hepatic infection that is transmitted mostly by food and 90% of the time, is asymptomatic. This is the snapshot that has emerged from the first national prevalence study, that analyzed the blood of 10,000 blood donors throughout Italy. The study, undertaken by Italy’s National Institute of Health (ISS) and the country’s National Blood Center revealed that in 8.6% of the cases, there were antibodies against the disease, a clear sign that these individuals had come in contact with the virus. The majority of cases came from residents of Abruzzo, the Marches, Lazio, Toscany, Umbria and Sardinia, probably due to the higher consumption in these regions of raw pork and, for example, liver sausage, that several studies have indicated as a possible source. Instead, Basilicata recorded the lowest percentage of cases (2.2%).On a European level, France tops the list, with 1,825 infections recorded for 2014. While in that same year, Great Britain had recorded 800.