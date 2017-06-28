How many Italians have become poor after marital split

How many Italians have become poor after marital splitby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.28
In Italy, there is no longer a doubt that poverty increases when marriages fail. After the end of the marriage, among other things, the couple is forced to redefine their living arrangements. And, within this context, the charitable association Caritas attests to an increase in the number of individuals who are forced to live with friends or family members because of the inability to meet the costs of having a home or apartment to oneself. But, there are those who have fewer choices still, and are forced to live in public dormitories (16.8%), while 5.2% of divorced individuals, especially fathers, live in unacceptable conditions. Many in these situations are forced to get their primary goods at charity distribution centers (49.3%), and to eat at public eating halls (28,8%). As for clothing, many resort to facilities that have drop-off centers for the poor (12.9%). These data were released by Eurispes and presented at a conference organized around the theme “Family, Education and Well-being”, held at the Italian Chamber of Deputies.
