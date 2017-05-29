How many Italians are HIV-positive

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.29

In Italy, citizens living with HIV are about 130,000. A number in continuous increase . In this country, it is reported a new infection every 2 hours. But almost 1 infected individual out of 5 is not aware of it. Unprotected sex remains the first way virus is transmitted, as it is the cause of 86% of all infections. The positive thing is that today HIV-positive people die less than in the past, although their survival is not still comparable to that of healthy people of the same age and with the same risk factors. These are some of the themes which will be discussed during the ninth edition of ICAR (Italian Conference on AIDS and Antiviral Research), which will be held from 12 to 14 June in Siena. This is the main national scientific event on prevention, diagnosis and treatment of HIV / AIDS and major viral infections, which has also been chosen by the Italian League for the Fight Against AIDS (LILA) to celebrate its thirty years of activity.