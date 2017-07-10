How many Italians are completely sedentary

How many Italians are completely sedentaryby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.10
- Istat - FATTORI DI RISCHIO PER LA SALUTE: FUMO, OBESITÀ, ALCOL E SEDENTARIETÀ. ANNO 2016 (Indice delle tavole statistiche)
- Istat - FATTORI DI RISCHIO PER LA SALUTE: FUMO, OBESITÀ, ALCOL E SEDENTARIETÀ. ANNO 2016 (Nota metodologica)
- Istat - FATTORI DI RISCHIO PER LA SALUTE: FUMO, OBESITÀ, ALCOL E SEDENTARIETÀ. ANNO 2016 (Glossario)
In Italy, the individuals that practice no sport or physical activity are 23,085,000. Which amounts to 39.2% of the population over 3 years of age. But, gender seems to make a difference, seeing as 43.4% of Italian women are completely sedentary, while only 34.8% of the men can make this claim. These data were released recently by the national Institute of Statistics (Istat), that highlighted the risk factors to the health of Italian citizens associated with this scenario. Because, the numbers also revealed that in 2016, as high as 19.8% of citizens over 14 years of age declared being smokers (approximately 10,400,000 people) and 22.6% declared having smoked in the past. The percentage of those who had never smoked was 56.1%. In addition, 45.9% of the under-18 population is far from being at an optimal weight: 35.5% is classified as overweight and 10.4% as obese. Those at a normal weight are 51.0% and underweight, 3.1%.
