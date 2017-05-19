How many Italians are affected by eating disorders

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.19

On June 2, the World Eating Disorders Action Day will be celebrated. This is the second edition of the event promoted by the Academy of Eating Disorders and organized in Italy by the Italian Society for the Study of Eating Disorders (SISDCA). In this country eating disorders affect 3 million people. In particular, anorexia is still the first cause of death after car accidents among young people aged 16-22. It should be noted, then, that the age of onset is worryingly decreasing, up to 9-10 years, and it is increasing the number of boys involved. Not to mention that new eating disorders are spreading, such as Binge eating disorder.

