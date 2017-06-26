How many Italian women suffer from post-partum depression?

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.26

It has been estimated that between 10% – 20% of women in Italy suffer from post-partum depression. While 1 in 7 experiences anxiety after having given birth to her child. Loss of appetite, sadness, insomnia, lack of energy and irritability are the most common symptoms. But, some women can also become aggressive or feel a sense of detachment from the newborn. A mental state that can also be damaging to the child, with possible, negative long-term effects on his/her health. In fact, children of depressed mothers have a greater risk of becoming ill. At least, this is the news released by My Blue Box, Italy’s first web portal dedicated to children of parents with mental illness (termed COPMI), that launched a new conference on the topic, organized in collaboration with ASST “Grande Ospedale Metropolitano Niguarda” for February 1st (2018), in Milan.



Also an Italian film by Alina Marazzi, entitled “Everything about you” (“Tutto parla di te”) and released in 2012, is about this theme and describes loneliness and inadequacy that some moms experience once they have given birth.

