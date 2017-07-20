How many Italian municipalities do host immigrants

Related:

It is sad to deny citizenship as a birth-right and still welcome the barges The Italian Government's about face on citizenship as a birth-right is the price we could pay for the unresolved immigration emergency in the Mediterranean. To add insult to injury or allow the defeat of the honest versus dishonest, we will give up a modernized system designed to streamline the procedures for

Behind the boatloads of immigrants is an uncomfortable and unknown story Behind the migratory aggression that has unfolded for weeks now, taking its toll on Italy, there is another undesirable scenario unfolding. Of which few people speak, and of which even less are aware. Centered entirely on Africa. Or, more precisely, sub-Saharan Africa. A hazy line of demarcation that goes on

Regarding immigration French offers nothing new with Macron Italian immigration will not be able to count on the help of the new French president. At least, that's what it seems after reading Emmanuel Macron's recently proposed plan on migration flows: he seems much more intent on defending national borders and managing internal issues concerning integration of foreigners, than

Emigration benefits the tyrants and the traffickers in the homeland "We welcome only a few refugees and many cowards. Of 100 people who land on our shores, 20 are refugees but 80 are illegal cowards. "This is the ruthless analysis made by Professor Marco Lombardi of the Catholic University, and an expert in the euro-Mediterranean migration. Q: Professor Lombardi, doesn't it

Celebrating small victories is better than complaining when it comes to immigration Bravo Minniti! That is what we feel is the only right thing to say, at this point. In fact, regarding the emergency immigration scene unfolding in Italy, it seems a duty to recognize the concrete results obtained by the country's Interior Minister in the difficult reunion in Tallin the day