How many Italian municipalities do host immigrants

How many Italian municipalities do host immigrantsby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.20
“Less than 50% of the total number of Italian municipalities host immigrants.“ This was reported by the Minister of the Interior during the question time that was held yesterday at the Chamber of Deputies. During which it emerged that only 3,153 local realities give or have given hospitality to newcomers. The Minister, questioned on how to handle the 16% increase in landings in the last year and the request for availability through the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) up to 200,000 migrants, noted that it is necessary to make an agreement on this. Given that he is firmly convinced that “widespread reception is the only model that can ensure the necessary balance between the right of the host and the right of those who are welcomed.“
It is sad to deny citizenship as a birth-right and still welcome the barges
The Italian Government’s about face on citizenship as a birth-right is the price we could pay for the unresolved immigration emergency in the Mediterranean. To add insult to injury or allow the defeat of the honest versus dishonest, we will give up a modernized system designed to streamline the procedures for Read More.
Behind the boatloads of immigrants is an uncomfortable and unknown story
Behind the migratory aggression that has unfolded for weeks now, taking its toll on Italy, there is another undesirable scenario unfolding. Of which few people speak, and of which even less are aware. Centered entirely on Africa. Or, more precisely, sub-Saharan Africa. A hazy line of demarcation that goes on Read More.
Regarding immigration French offers nothing new with Macron
Italian immigration will not be able to count on the help of the new French president. At least, that’s what it seems after reading Emmanuel Macron’s recently proposed plan on migration flows: he seems much more intent on defending national borders and managing internal issues concerning integration of foreigners, than Read More.
Emigration benefits the tyrants and the traffickers in the homeland
"We welcome only a few refugees and many cowards. Of 100 people who land on our shores, 20 are refugees but 80 are illegal cowards. "This is the ruthless analysis made by Professor Marco Lombardi of the Catholic University, and an expert in the euro-Mediterranean migration. Q: Professor Lombardi, doesn’t it Read More.
Celebrating small victories is better than complaining when it comes to immigration
Bravo Minniti! That is what we feel is the only right thing to say, at this point. In fact, regarding the emergency immigration scene unfolding in Italy, it seems a duty to recognize the concrete results obtained by the country’s Interior Minister in the difficult reunion in Tallin the day Read More.
Minniti finds solutions and the Italians strike them down
While Italy’s Minister of the Interior seeks a feasible, realistic European solution to the immigration chaos that plagues his countries shores, he is constantly met with naysayers back at home. Let’s look at the current situation. During yesterday’s summit in Paris, the head of the Interior Ministry convinced the EU Commissioner Read More.