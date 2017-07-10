How many Italian couples have problems with infertility?by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.10
In Italy, 20% of couples have problems with infertility. A percentage that is continually increasing and of great concern, seeing as 20 years ago it was half that figure. In 40% of the cases, the problems can be traced to the female and in 40% to the male, with 20% being attributed to both. Therefore, the number of couples wishing to be parents who turn to medically assisted procreation (MAP) is increasing too. These data were made known during a presentation during a council meeting in the Italian region of Tuscany, by the leading Italian Foundation working on behalf of private and public centers to improve the country’s worrying decline in birthrates, which has reached historic lows: in 2016, a little more than 470,000 babies were born, which means 20,000 less than in 2015 and 100,000 less than in 2010. Compared to the rest of Europe, Italy is the country that sees the fewest babies being born (1.39 per woman in 2013) and is among the nations with the oldest first-time moms (+30 years of age). At this pace, it is estimated that by 2022, there will be 4,000 fewer elementary school classes compared to today.
Italy’s birth rate lowest in Europe
