How many Italian births occur thanks to heterologous fertilization?

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.07

In 2015, as many as 601 babies were born thanks to heterologous fertilization. This is the first time that data regarding this type of fecundation in Italy has been presented. In fact, the figures were highlighted in the annual report published by the Ministry of Health regarding the implementation of the law that addressed medically assisted procreation (L. 40/2004). The report also indicated that if taken into consideration all of the possible approaches used by couples, from level 1 insemination to level II (in vitro fertilization), in the period between 2014-2105, the number of couples treated increased, from 70,826 to 74,292, amounting to an increase of +4.9%. In fact, the overall number of completed cycles increased as well (from 90,957 to 95,110; +4.6 %) as did the number of live births (from 12,720 to 12,836; +0.9 %), which was equal to 2.6% of all children born in the world in 2015 (2,5% in 2014). On the other hand, regarding levels II and III which involve fresh eggs (the most commonly used procedure), the number of couples happen to decrease (from 45,985 to 45,689), as did the number of cycles initiated (from 55,705 to 55,329) and the number of births (from 8,848 to 7.695). There were also decreases in the number of multiple births (twins and triplets) that were in line with the European averages.