How many inhabitants in Italy in 2065

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.26

The Italian resident population is expected to decrease in the next years. According to the median scenario, in fact, it is estimated to be equal to 58.6 million in 2045 and 53.7 million in 2065. The decrease compared to 2016 (60.7 million) would be 2.1 million of residents in 2025 and 7 million in 2065. Taking into account the variability associated with demographic events, the population estimate by 2065 ranges from a minimum of 46.1 million to a maximum of 61.5. The chance of a population increase scenario by 2065 is 7%, according to the latest projections by the Italian Institute of Statistics (Istat). The cause is that projected live births will not be enough to offset projected deaths, even if fertility is projected to rise from 1.34 to 1.59 children per woman between 2016 and 2065.