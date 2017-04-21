How many infertile couples are there in Italy?

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.21

Infertility affects about 15% of Italian couples of reproductive age. This is a problem that can be determined by causes that can depend only on the woman or that can concern only the man. The factors that can jeopardize the ability to get pregnant are many, but a crucial role is played by prevention, as highlighted in view of the National Day of Women’s Health (April 22nd) by the Instituto Valenciano de Infertilidad (IVI), the first medical institution in Spain fully specialized in human reproduction. In this regard, a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet and moderate physical activity are of paramount importance. It is also important to avoid drug use and alcohol abuse, to defend ourselves against environmental pollution and to keep stress away.