How many individuals with Down’s Syndrome work in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.28

In Italy, only 13% of individuals with Down’s Syndrome have a job and a regular contract. This is worrisome issue reported by the Italian Association for people with Down’s syndrome (AIPD) that, in view of the next Labour Day (May 1, 2017), took stock of the occupational situation of adults affected by this syndrome who are looking for work. In the last two years, the Association has dealt with the employment of 238 of them, but we still have a long way to go.

