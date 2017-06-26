How many immigrants there are in the European Union

by Editorial Staff - 2017.06.26

In 2015, a total of 4.7 million people immigrated to one of the 28 Member States of the European Union, while at least 2.8 million emigrants were reported to have left an EU Member State. Half of the immigrants (2.4 million) were non-EU citizens. In total, on 1 January 2016, the number of non-EU citizens residing in the EU Member States was 20.7 million. This represented 4.1% of the EU population. In addition, 16 million people were resident in a Member State that was not their Member State of citizenship. According to data published by Eurostat, in absolute terms, the largest number of non-nationals was found in Germany (8.7 million on 1 January 2016), followed by the United Kingdom (5.6 million), Italy (5 million), Spain (4.4 million) and France (4.4 million). In relative terms, the ranking is very different. The Member State with the highest share of non-nationals was Luxembourg, where they accounted for nearly half (47%) of its total population. A high proportion of non-nationals (10% or more of the resident population) was also observed in Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Germany.