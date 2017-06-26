How many immigrants there are in the European Union

How many immigrants there are in the European Unionby Editorial Staff - 2017.06.26
In 2015, a total of 4.7 million people immigrated to one of the 28 Member States of the European Union, while at least 2.8 million emigrants were reported to have left an EU Member State. Half of the immigrants (2.4 million) were non-EU citizens. In total, on 1 January 2016, the number of non-EU citizens residing in the EU Member States was 20.7 million. This represented 4.1% of the EU population. In addition, 16 million people were resident in a Member State that was not their Member State of citizenship. According to data published by Eurostat, in absolute terms, the largest number of non-nationals was found in Germany (8.7 million on 1 January 2016), followed by the United Kingdom (5.6 million), Italy (5 million), Spain (4.4 million) and France (4.4 million). In relative terms, the ranking is very different. The Member State with the highest share of non-nationals was Luxembourg, where they accounted for nearly half (47%) of its total population. A high proportion of non-nationals (10% or more of the resident population) was also observed in Cyprus, Estonia, Latvia, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Germany.
Here is why videogames help immigrant children adjust
Videogames act as instruments of integration for refugees who are minors. At least, this is the result of an experiment undertaken by New York university on a sample of Syrian children and adolescents, refugees in a Turkish refugee camp. Letting them play for a few hours each day with consoles Read More.
Austria bans the burka as part of new migrant law
Austrian lawmakers have approved a ban on the burka amongst a series of other controversial steps to integrate migrants. The measure was backed by both of the ruling parties, on Tuesday, in spite of political turbulence that has divided the governing coalition in recent days. Starting in October, police will Read More.
Immigrant families with long-term residency in Italy can receive government financial assistance
Immigrants with long-term residency in Italy have the right to receive economic assistance for minor children belonging to the nuclear family. The Supreme Court found the conduct of the National Social Security Institute (INPS) discriminatory when it denied these benefits to a family that it claimed did not fulfill citizenship Read More.
What do Europeans think about how the EU manage the migration crisis
According to the latest Eurobarometer poll, 73% of Europeans still want the EU to do more to manage the situation. However, 58% of respondents think the EU’s actions regarding migration are inadequate, eight percentage points less than last year. The Eurobarometer survey was conducted among 27,901 people from all EU Read More.
It is unconstitutional to insist that only Italian be spoken in mosques
It is not possible to insist that only the Italian language be spoken in religious institutions throughout Italy. The Constitutional Court declared the part of the law in the Italian region of Veneto, that insists on an effort to use only Italian for all activities that are not strictly necessary Read More.
Decline in abortion rate among immigrant women mirrors their integration
Fewer and fewer immigrant women living in Denmark are choosing abortions compared to 10 years ago. According to figures from the Danish health authority, Sundhedsstyrelsen, the abortion rate for women with a non-Western ethnic background has fallen from 22 abortions per 1,000 women in 2006 to 15 abortions per 1,000 Read More.