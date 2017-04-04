How many immigrants entered Europe in the 2017 first trimester

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.04.04

29,369 immigrants and refugees entered Europe by sea in 2017 through 2 April, according to IOM’s latest statistics. That also highlights that over 80 percent arrived in Italy (24,513) and the rest in Greece (3,856) and Spain (1,000). In particular, as for Italy, with arrivals approaching the 25,000 mark, this year’s passage on the Mediterranean’s central route is running more than 25 percent ahead of last year’s total at this same point. Annual total for 2016 on this route was 181,436. If current trends persist, IOM estimates that total arrivals for 2017 would surpass 200,000 for the first time since the start of the current emergency.

