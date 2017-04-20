How many hospital patients were injured by police

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.20

In the U.S more than 51,000 people a year are hospitalized by police violence. In one of the first medical reports to compile data on the matter, researchers at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medicine analyze how many hospital patients were injured by police between 2006 and 2012. More than 80 percent of patients were mentally ill, low-income men, with an average age of 32, living in urban areas, and most cases involved people being struck or beaten by officers, with gunshot and stab wounds accounting for fewer than seven percent. Most injuries were minor. Drug abuse was also common in patients injured by police. “We found these frequencies to be stable over 7 years, indicating that this has been a longer-term phenomenon,” the authors write. “While it is impossible to classify how many of these injuries are avoidable, the report comes on the heels of widespread debate about police violence,” they added.