How many high school seniors would be able to pass the Chinese national exam

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.12

Who knows how many students would be able to pass the Gaokao. The Chinese version of the Italian national exam, the “maturità” given at the end of the last year of high school (5 years). Chinese students will be facing their exam in a few weeks, like Italian students. However, in China, no one presumes they will pass the test. Because, unlike the “maturità”, the Gaokao is extremely difficult and directly related to students’ being admitted to university or not: in other words, having a brilliant career with a good salary, or being condemned to a job with no upward mobility and a low wage.

Which is precisely why the Gaokao gives rise to enormous stress not only for the students, but for their parents as well. Especially because, with the majority of Chinese families having only one child, that son or daughter represents for so many, the culmination of many years of preparation, that began already in early childhood. To alleviate the tension provoked by parents’ involvement, and elevated levels of anxiety, the Chinese authorities do not get tired of offering the nervous moms and dads suggestions of every imaginable nature. For example, how to feed the kids during these moments of desperation and frenetic studying. But that is not all. Around the Gaokao, a flourishing market of service businesses has also emerged. Starting with hotels who offer those who come from rural areas far from the exam site super expensive “all included” special packages.

The exam takes two days and is divided into four parts: three of which are comprised of the same subjects for all students (written composition, math, and foreign language), and, a fourth, that varies according to the type of school. During the exam, students are not allowed to leave the exam site that is heavily guarded by military and police personnel. And, no Smartphones or tablets are allowed. In fact, a recent law was passed that punishes any students who are caught cheating. Who, believe it or not, risk imprisonment.

The Gaokao system was introduced in the early 1950’s, and originally conceived of as a meritocratic system: with access to a university education being based exclusively on individual merit. From that time until today, with the exception of a brief suspension during the Cultural Revolution, it remained in force, with minor adjustments being introduced over the years. But, the promise of test results based only on merit has not been upheld. Demonstrated by a study that indicated a 274% greater chance of students from Shanghai entering the renowned Fudan University compared to the less fortunate students from the super poor region of Shandong.