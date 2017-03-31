How many heroin addicts there are in the United States

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.31

Heroin use among American adults has increased almost fivefold in the last decade, according to a study of the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. Researchers found that just after the turn of the millennium, 0.33% of the adult population reported having used heroin at some point in their life, but 10 years later it had risen to 1.6% – a figure corresponding to about 3.8m Americans. Authors of the research are seeing increases in all different social strata, in different age groups, in both sexes. While the boom in heroin use is widespread, the study reveals that the rise is steeper for particular groups. Among them, white individuals showed a greater increase than non-white, with an almost six-fold increase in heroin use, rising from 0.34% to 1.9% over the decade.