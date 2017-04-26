How many hemophiliacs are there in the world?

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.26

Hemophilia affects around 400,000 people in the world. It is primarily a hereditary pathology in which one of the proteins necessary for blood coagulation is missing or not sufficient. Type A, is more common, with 1 out of 10,000 persons being affected, which amounts to over 30,000 European citizens. In this case, factor VIII is absent or in a reduced quantity and, over time, due to continuous / spontaneous bleeding, especially in the muscles, articulation or internal organs, can cause disabling arthropathy. This is some of the information that has been made available by Bayer, to compliment the launch of its new website www.emofilia.it. The online portal represents an initiative undertaken by the company to provide updated information and facilitate 360° awareness about this rare blood-related illness.

